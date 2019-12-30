Lincoln Streets

(KFOR NEWS December 30, 2019) 20 crews continue to patrol routes applying granular salt pre-wet with anti-ice brine.
Arterial streets are wet with areas of dry pavement. Winter driving conditions are in effect. Travelers should be alert for slick spots and black ice, especially on untreated streets and sidewalks. Slow down and increase your following and stopping distance.
Please stay informed on the status of snow operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. If you have questions, you may call the Traffic Management Center at 402-441-7644.
