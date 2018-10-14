Lincoln Streets Prepped For Brush Of Wintry Mix

Due to forecasted wintry mix on Sunday, 15 City crews began applying anti-ice brine to arterial streets at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, the City of Lincoln said Friday.

The National Weather Service predicts near freezing temperatures overnight Saturday with rain changing to snow as temperatures fall Sunday morning. Depending on the amount of precipitation on Sunday, slick conditions are also possible Monday morning.

Please stay informed on the status of snow operations in Lincoln.

Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. If you have questions, you may call the Public Works Snow Center at 402-441-7644.

