Lincoln Streets Being Treated By City Crews Following Early Morning Snowfall

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 9)–Light snowfall early Thursday morning prompted city street crews to treat the roadways across Lincoln ahead of the morning commute.

LTU trucks are out applying granular salt pre-wet with brine on the main bus, school and emergency snow routes and other arterials across the city and keep an eye out for slick spots in some areas.

City officials say street conditions around Lincoln to be wet and near freezing while slushy due to mixed precipitation.