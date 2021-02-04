Lincoln Streets Becoming Slick
(KFOR NEWS February 4, 2021) The latest report from the City of Lincoln at 5:15am indicted there were 20 City crews applying granular salt, pre-wet with brine to arterial streets, school and bus routes. Routes will be patrolled as long as necessary.
Lincoln Police tells KFOR NEWS streets are becoming very slick…snow is starting to accumulate. PLEASE DRIVE SAFELY.
National Weather Service: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Noon today. Winds up to 45 mph and snow accumulation up to 2″ are possible.
Weather conditions: Windy, light snow
Street conditions: Range from wet with slush to snow-covered. Drivers should be alert for slick spots and expect delays.
READ MORE: Wicked Winter Weather