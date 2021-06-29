Lincoln Southwest Tops All School Activities Competition
Lincoln, NE (June 29, 2021) The Nebraska School Activities Association has announced that Lincoln Southwest tops the final standings for the NSAA Cup, the All-Activities Award for Nebraska high schools.
The annual awards program began in the fall of 2006 to recognize the state’s most successful high school athletic and fine arts programs, presents awards to the 12 Nebraska high schools which earn the most points during the school year by participating in NSAA education-based activity programs.
The all-activities (fine arts and sports), all-school recognition platform recognizes the “Best of the Best” each year in NSAA programs. The NSAA Cup will be presented to the winning schools in the four classes of the All-School Division, Girls Division and Boys Division during special ceremonies this fall.
Cup information and standings are available on the NSAA website here.
All-School Division:
Class A – Lincoln Southwest
Class B – Omaha Skutt Catholic
Class C – Grand Island Central Catholic
Class D – Archbishop Bergan
Boys Division:
Class A – Millard West
Class B – Omaha Skutt Catholic
Class C – Grand Island Central Catholic
Class D – Yutan
Girls Division:
Class A – Lincoln Southwest
Class B – Omaha Skutt Catholic
Class C – Lincoln Lutheran
Class D – Archbishop Bergan