Lincoln Snowfall Matches Forecast Amount

A large winter storm moving across the nation’s mid-section, dumped heavy snow across much of Kansas, Missouri and parts of  Nebraska. Lincoln, had received 4-5 inches early Saturday morning, meeting the amount forecast by the National Weather Service in Valley late Friday afternoon.

NWS continued its Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 pm Saturday, saying that “due to the heavy and wet nature of the snow, shoveling count be unusually difficult.  Travel could be difficult on untreated roads.  In addition, isolated power outages are possible due to the heavy nature of the snow.”



KEEP UP TO DATE:  KFOR’s Website always has the latest forecast



		    


    

        

            

            SHARE
        

        

            

	
  




	
  




	
  


        

    


	
	        

            
RELATED CONTENT

			                    
						                        Nebraska Wesleyan Men’s Basketball Action this Weekend
                    
				                    
						                        City of Lincoln Continues to Battle Snowfall
                    
				                    
						                        Armed Robbery in Northwest Lincoln Adult Store
                    
				                    
						                        Volunteers Sought to Shape Livestock Regulations
                    
				                    
						                        School Planning Process Begins
                    
				                    
						                        SNAP Recipients Urged to Act Quickly