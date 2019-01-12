Lincoln Snowfall Matches Forecast Amount

A large winter storm moving across the nation’s mid-section, dumped heavy snow across much of Kansas, Missouri and parts of Nebraska. Lincoln, had received 4-5 inches early Saturday morning, meeting the amount forecast by the National Weather Service in Valley late Friday afternoon.

NWS continued its Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 pm Saturday, saying that “due to the heavy and wet nature of the snow, shoveling count be unusually difficult. Travel could be difficult on untreated roads. In addition, isolated power outages are possible due to the heavy nature of the snow.”

