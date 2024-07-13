Lincoln Skatepark Association Hosts Skatepark Fundraiser July 13

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 13)–The Lincoln Skatepark Association (LSA) invites the community to a fundraiser for the South Haymarket Park Skatepark, Saturday, July 13. The “LSA Big Deal” runs from 3 to 8 p.m. on North 21st Street between P and Q streets.

The free event will feature bands, food trucks, a prize raffle, silent auction and a skateboard contest. Food vendors include: Rutabagas, Kona Ice, Maize Popcorn, Muchachos and event co-host, the Hub Cafe.

The state-of-the-art, in-ground skatepark is planned for the northern end of South Haymarket Park, Seventh and N streets. Designed by Spohn Ranch Skateparks of Los Angeles, CA, the skatepark will be Nebraska’s largest skateboard facility. Watch a video that features an initial layout HERE.

The City plans to break ground on the 8.5-acre South Haymarket Park in 2025 and the park is expected to open in spring 2026. For more information on South Haymarket Park, visit lincoln.ne.gov/southhaymarketpark.

The South Haymarket Park is expected to cost $25 million, with funds provided by a combination of public and private sources. A fundraising campaign is led by Lincoln Parks Foundation, in partnership with Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department and the City of Lincoln. For more information about the campaign, visit southhaymarketpark.com.

For more information on this event, visit @lnkskatepark on Facebook, or contact Phil Burcher, LSA President, at 402-617-4131, [email protected].

To learn more about LSA, visit lnksa.org.