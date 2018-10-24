Lincoln Senators To Prioritize Workforce, Budget, Taxes, And School Funding

Members of Lincoln’s State Legislative delegation outlined their major priorities before members of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Wednesday.

Senator Anna Wishart, who called herself the “Futurist Of The Legislature” said she will introduce a bill to lower the voting age to 16. Wishart described a 22 year old German woman she visited with recently, saying she had a tremendous knowledge of local German politics. The Lincoln Senator said the woman told her she had been voting since the age of 16. Wishart said giving a voice to 16 year olds would be a greet tool for attracting young people, and for retaining those who might move elsewhere for their careers.

Senator Kate Bolz said she hopes to make up the budget cuts of the past year, but still balance the State Budget. She said Workforce Development will also be a priority for her.

Senator Mike Hilgers said he’s been participating in the first comprehensive review of the Legislature’s Standing Committee system in 30 years, and will be looking for ways to make the body more efficient and more responsive to Citizen needs.

Senator Adam Morfeld said his priorities while in office have been Higher Education, K-12 education, and quality of life for senior citizens.

Senator Patty Pansing Brooks agreed that workforce development would be a priority issue, but added her emphasis will be on LGBT issues, saying skilled and educated workers may leave the state if they feel unwelcome in a climate that’s hostile to them. Pansing Brooks also said progress needs to be made on the problems facing the Corrections System. “96 percent of those who are incarcerated will be released someday” she said, “but many are not getting the programming they need in order to be released early.” She said those who do not receive proper education in prison can “jam out”, or leave prison without solutions to the problems that put them there….pointing to multiple murderer Nikko Jenkins of Omaha as a prime example.

Along with her bill to lower the State’s voting age to 16, Wishart said she will continue to look to the future and try to make Nebraska “more contemporary”, with legislation focused on “Smart Cities” and wireless technologies.