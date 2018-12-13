Lincoln Senators Make First Step In Changing Nebraska’s Marijuana Laws

Two Nebraska state senators will lead a newly formed campaign committee, Nebraskans for Sensible Marijuana Laws, for the purpose of running a 2020 ballot initiative to reform marijuana laws in Nebraska.

The committee, lead by Anna Wishart and Adam Morfeld, both of Lincoln, filed its initial paperwork with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission on Thursday morning.

According to a release, the hope of the committee is to “prioritize the right for Nebraskans to use marijuana for medical purposes.”

In addition to Wishart and Morfeld serving as co-chairs, the politically diverse campaign committee includes:

Elizabeth Seacrest, campaign treasurer and registered Independent;

Dexter Schrodt, campaign committee member and registered Republican;

John Cartier, campaign committee member and registered Democrat; and Matthew Schweich, deputy director for the Marijuana Policy Project, a leading national marijuana reform organization. Schweich has helped lead five successful marijuana-related ballot initiatives over the past two election cycles in Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, and Utah.

The next steps for Nebraskans for Sensible Marijuana Laws include forming steering committees, initiative drafting, fundraising, and conducting public opinion research.