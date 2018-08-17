Lincoln Senator Plans Legislation Addressing Mayoral Term Limits

State Senator Adam Morfeld of Lincoln plans to introduce legislation in the 2019 Legislature that would prevent term limits from being used as a partisan political weapon against a specific local official, regardless of their party affiliation.

“Our local elections must be fair and not subject to manipulation for political gain,” Morfeld said. “Unfortunately, we are seeing a complete disregard for electoral integrity in the tactics of Republican Party leadership who are trying to keep Mayor Beutler off the ballot in Lincoln. One of the Legislature’s duties is to protect our elections, and I plan to act.”

In July, a group of Republican political party leaders filed a petition to place term limits on the office of Lincoln’s Mayor, in a move clearly aimed at incumbent Mayor Chris Beutler. They are currently using paid petition circulators to gather signatures to place the issue on the November ballot.

“This isn’t about term limits or even about a certain political party. No political party, Republican or Democratic, should be able to disqualify a candidate, particularly one that has been fairly elected by the people and is currently serving in office by changing the qualification rules less than a year before the election. It’s a desperate and cynical move to eliminate competition by changing the rules after the game has already started, and State law shouldn’t allow it,” Morfeld said.

“When voters approved term limits for the Nebraska Legislature, they did so for future terms served, not past terms served, because it was fair and non-partisan. Contrast that with what is happening in Lincoln. A political party is trying to disqualify Mayor Beutler by counting past terms, not future terms. No party should be allowed to do that.”

“That’s why I intend to propose a new law for cities in Nebraska that consider term limits. The term limit would start when term limits are enacted, rather than reaching back a decade or more.”

“If you support term limits, it should be because you believe it is good policy for all elected officials. For a political party to use term limits to unseat a successful public servant is unethical, unfair, undermines trust in our democratic process.” Morfeld concluded.

