Lincoln Senator Planning A Run For County Clerk
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 24)–Lincoln State Senator Matt Hansen is planning to run for Lancaster County Clerk, which he announced via Twitter on Thursday morning.
“I hope to be able to continue my public service for the people of my community as their County Clerk,” Hansen said on Twitter.
Hansen has represented District 26, which is much of northeast Lincoln, for the past seven years in the Nebraska Legislature. Hansen will be term-limited after the 2022 session.