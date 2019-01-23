Lincoln Senator Introduces Workforce Development Bills

Senator Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln introduced four pieces of legislation Wednesday that she says is designed to help Nebraska better compete with neighboring states for workers.

Among the bills Senator Pansing Brooks introduced was LB626, which creates a Veterans Workforce Development Coordinator to better connect veterans with Nebraska employment opportunities and increase efforts to create public awareness among veterans and their families about the benefits of living and working in Nebraska.

“I have heard from veterans who have pointed to some of our neighboring states and believe those states are doing a better job with direct outreach to veterans, including opportunities for online interaction between employers and veterans seeking employment,” Pansing Brooks said.

Another bill, LB627 would add sexual orientation and gender identity to existing employment nondiscrimination statutes.

The Lincoln Senator also introduced LB628, which gradually increases Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) from 10 percent to 20 percent by 2022.

“The EITC puts money back into the hands of working families and helps spur our economy,” Pansing Brooks said. “It is one of the most effective anti-poverty programs in the country.”

The final piece of legislation included is LR15, which creates a special workforce development committee of the Legislature to further address the state’s workforce development challenges.

