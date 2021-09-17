Lincoln Records More Covid Deaths
Lincoln, NE (September 17, 2021) Lincoln recorded two more deaths from Covid 19 Friday, pushing the Lancaster County Pandemic Toll to 280. They were a woman in her 50’s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated, and a man in his 70’s who was hospitalized and vaccinated.
The health department also confirmed 105 new cases of the virus Friday, a figure that is near the 7 day rolling average.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 110 with 58 from Lancaster County (7 on ventilators) and 52 from other communities (12 on ventilators). Note: This includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
Risk Dial: mid-orange, high risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community
Directed Health Measure: The current DHM is effective through September 30 and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.
Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 198,723
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 187,192
- Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 72.7%