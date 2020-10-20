Lincoln Records 2 Deaths, Health Execs Predict Surge in Cases
Lincoln, NE (October 20, 2020) For the second day in a row, Lincoln recorded two deaths from Covid 19. Victims Tuesday included a woman in her 80’s and a man in his 70’s, both hospitalized at the time. The City-County Health Department reported 134 new cases of the virus, pushing the 15 day average to 97 cases per day. Several weeks ago, the average had been hovering around 80 new cases per day.
Both CHI St. Elizabeth’s and Bryan Health say they are preparing for surges of cases.
Bryan Pulmonologist Dr. John Trapp said “as the modeling suggests right now, as numbers spike, we should continue to see a surge up over the next two to three weeks where we’re going to need increased bed utilization and ICU utilization.”
Trapp called the numbers concerning. “As we model this pandemic we see numbers increasing across the State with regard to positive testing, we’re seeing increasing numbers of hospitalizatons, we’re seeing increased use of ICU beds.”
Bryan Health spokesman Bob Ravenscroft agreed, saying Bryan was caring for 47 Covid-19 patients as of late morning Tuesday. “16 of those are from Lancaster County, and 31 of those patients are from outside of Lancaster County, so what’s happening in rural Nebraska is certainly some concerning spread right now.”
The Governor’s new Directed Health Measure, which goes into effect Wednesday, requires that Hospitals stop doing elective surgeries if they dip below 10% bed capacity. Both Bryan spokesmen, and Cliff Robertson, head of the 14 hospital CHI Health, said they were committed to providing care to any patients needing it, whether Covid or otherwise.
Robertson said bed capacity is not the problem.
“We today have nearly 400 beds that we could, if we had staff, and we had patients in need of them, we could essentially turn on the lights and use.”
Robertson said he’s working with four different staffing agencies to hire more “travelers”, or temporary nurses.
Bryan’s Ravenscroft said the Hospital recognizes that staff members are tiring from over six months of constantly caring for Covid patients. He asked for ideas from the public on how to let them know they are appreciated.
“Anything that we can do to support them is helpful, and we’re requesting ideas and offers of assistance from the community to let our staff know they are Rock Stars.” Ravenscroft asked that anyone with ideas contact his office at Bryan.