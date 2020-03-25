Lincoln Ranks Among Cities With Youngest Workforces
KFOR NEWS March 25, 2020) The U.S. workforce is getting older, as adults 65 and older are twice as likely to be working today compared to 1985. Nevertheless, one in four workers in 2018 was younger than the age of 30 and younger workers make up an even larger chunk of some local workforces nationwide.
In a study, SmartAsset crunched the numbers to uncover the cities with the most workers under the age of 30 and Lincoln ranks among the top 10 cities.
Close to 58,000 of the total 166,414 workers in Lincoln, Nebraska were younger than the age of 30 in 2018. In percentage terms, 34.6% of the workforce was between 16 and 29 years old. Having an income means being able to allocate your spending wisely to meet both needs and wants. Younger workers like the ones in Lincoln are spending differently than their counterparts in previous generations.