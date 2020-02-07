Lincoln Ranks Among Bottom Half of Cities for Women in Tech
(KFOR NEWS February 7, 2020) Tech jobs are particularly desirable because they are in high demand, are less vulnerable to automation and pay well. But women have faced systemic difficulties in securing tech jobs, and when they do, they typically earn less than their male counterparts.
Some cities, however, offer better conditions for women to build their careers in tech. In its sixth annual study, SmartAsset analyzed 59 of the largest U.S. cities to find the best places for women in tech to work and live.
We considered metrics ranging from the gender pay gap to tech employment growth and Lincoln appears on the bottom half of our list. To see exactly where Lincoln ranks and the biggest areas for improvement, check out the data table for all 59 cities embedded below.
The full report, including the full methodology and key findings, can be found here: https://smartasset.com/checking-account/best-cities-for-women-in-tech-2020.
