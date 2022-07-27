Lincoln Public Schools Safety And Security Report
(KFOR NEWS July 27, 2022) At Tuesday evening’s Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education meeting, LPS Director of Security, Joe Wright, Lincoln Police Chief, Teresa Ewins and Assistant Chief, Jason Stille updated the Board on the school district’s safety and security efforts.
School safety is a multifaceted approach that includes threat assessment, Standard Response Protocols and community partnerships. Wright started the presentation by reviewing current safety features and protocols at each of our buildings. He then talked about how LPS continuously collaborates with community partners like the Lincoln Police Department to review and update school safety and security protocols. Multiple trainings and drills take place each year to identify areas that need improvement, as well as, to train LPS employees and community partners.
You can watch a highlight of the full presentation here.
