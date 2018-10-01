Lincoln Public Schools Enrollment Continues To Grow

Enrollment at Lincoln Public Schools has reached a new high this year: 42,035 students are attending LPS schols, an increase of 275 since last year. It’s the first time enrollment has surpassed 42,000.

The number is an increase of nearly 3,000 students during the past five years and more than 8,000 since 2008, an increase of nearly 24 percent.

This year’s report says growth is occurring throughout the City, in the older and newer neighborhoods.

Five of the six Public high schools now have enrollments topping 2,000. The largest high school is Lincoln High at 2,304. Scott is the largest Middle School with 1,104 kids. Roper is the largest Elementary, with 879 kids. The largest single class is 12th grade, with 3,276 students.

