Lincoln Police Set to Enforce “Click It or Ticket” Thanksgiving Campaign

The Lincoln Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit will join in a nationwide “Click it or Ticket” enforcement effort from Wednesday, November 21st, through Sunday, November 25th, 2018. Officers will be conducting enforcement throughout the city, concentrating on areas with high injury accident rates.

Officers will be watching for drivers who are not wearing a seatbelt and child restraint violations. The Nebraska Office of Highway Safety is providing overtime

funding for increased enforcement during this campaign.

In a press release, the Lincoln Police Department said, “Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective thing we can do to save lives and reduce injuries

on Lincoln’s roadways. In 2017, Lincoln Police issued 2,708 seat belt and child restraint violation citations. A pre-enforcement survey completed in Lincoln showed seat belt usage at 73 percent.”