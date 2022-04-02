Lincoln Police Searching For Missing 10 Year Old Boy
(KFOR News Lincoln NE April 2, 2022)The Lincoln Police Department Saturday morning are currently searching for a missing 10-year-old male named Julio Magoon. He was last seen leaving his residence in the area of N 19th & Superior Streets on Friday evening. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, gray athletic shorts, and carrying a black and gray backpack, but may also have a jacket with him. Julio is approximately 4 feet tall and weighs 75 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The photograph shown here is an accurate representation of Julio’s appearance.
Officers and family members have been checking the surrounding area during the overnight hours and have not been able to locate Julio. We are asking for assistance from our media partners in spreading this information to assist us in locating him. Please request that the public call the LPD Communications Center at 402-441-6000 immediately if Julio is located. Thank you very much for your assistance.