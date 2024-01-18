Lincoln Police Safely Resolve Issue on the Harris Overpass

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 18)–A situation on Thursday morning on the Harris Overpass along “O” Street heading west of downtown Lincoln has been resolved.

That’s according to social media post from the Lincoln Police Department. Officers were first dispatched before 7am to the Harris Overpass on a person having a mental health crisis.

It was safely resolved shortly after 9am and traffic has returned to normal in the area.

