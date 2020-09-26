Lincoln Police Officer Assaulted During Arrest
(Lincoln, NE September 26, 2020) A Lincoln Police officer serving an arrest warrant early Saturday at the America’s Best hotel in on Northwest 12th in Lincoln was assaulted by the suspect. Lincoln Police Captain Jim Dilsaver tells KFOR News that during the struggle the man eventually threw the officer who landed on his head and neck area. The officer was able to give chase and arrested 45-year old Tomis Bedford a short time later. He was charged with assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest along with other charges including two counts of robbery and domestic assault. The officer was treated at a local hospital and released.
