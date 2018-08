Lincoln police are investigating an overnight shooting.

LPD says officers arrived to 17th and E around 2 a.m. Sunday and found a 20-year-old woman shot in the leg. Police say the injury isn’t life-threatening, and they’re investigating what led up to the shooting.

Stay with KFOR 103.3FM, 1240AM as we learn more.

The post Lincoln Police Investigating Sunday Morning Shooting appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.