Lincoln Police investigating Sunday morning burglary at Stop ‘N Shop
LINCOLN, Neb. (Apr. 18, 2021 – KFOR) — Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary which occurred at a Stop N’ Shop gas station near 14th Street and Old Cheney Road early Sunday morning.
According to LPD, two individuals wearing face masks, a male and female, approached the gas station at 5640 S. 16th Street and broke inside using a rock at around 3 a.m. The pair then filled a bag with tobacco products and alcohol before leaving the gas station on foot.
No suspects have been arrested at this time and the incident is still under investigation.