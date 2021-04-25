Lincoln Police investigating stabbing at Holmes Lake dog run
LINCOLN (Apr. 25, 2021 — KFOR News) – Lincoln Police were called to the dog run located east of Holmes Lake on Saturday afternoon after an individual reported being stabbed.
Officers arrived at the park just before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, where they found one victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
LPD has not taken any suspects into custody at this time, but report that there is no ongoing threat to the public.
This is a developing story.