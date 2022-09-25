Lincoln Police investigating overnight shooting in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (Sep. 25, 2022 – KFOR) – Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning in which multiple people were injured.

Officers responded to the area of 23rd and Judson Street just before 2:00 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired into a crowd at the conclusion of a large gathering. Upon arrival, officers found two males in their 20s with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple individuals fire into the crowd of people before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

At this time, it’s unclear if the shooting has any connection to the homicide that occurred in downtown Lincoln earlier in the night.

The Lincoln Police Department is requesting that anyone with information about the shooting contacts Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.