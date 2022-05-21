Lincoln Police Investigating Overnight Downtown Shooting
(KFOR Lincoln May 21, 2022) Lincoln Police are investigating an early morning shooting Saturday in the 1100 block of O street that sent multiple people to the hospital. LPD said in a series of tweets, that the shooting occurred at 2:38 am and officers were on the scene within one minute after hearing the gunshots. Upon arrival, LPD officers found three injured and administered life saving care until Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel arrived at the scene. All three patients were taken to a Lincoln hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown. Scene investigators are currently processing evidence and O street between 11th and 12th is shut down to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic through the morning. Police added that there is no ongoing threat to the public. LPD encourages anyone with information about this incident to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600,