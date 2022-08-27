Lincoln Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash

(KFOR Lincoln August 27, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at North 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29-year-old Lincoln man. On Friday at 10:15 pm, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching North 27 Street. Witnesses reported the motorcycle was speeding and the driver ran the red light. The motorcycle collided with a truck that was southbound on North 27 Street. Witnesses and arriving officers attempted to save the motorcyclist’s life. Lincoln Fire and Rescue took the man to the hospital where he died.

Lincoln Police Department Fatality Crash Investigators processed the scene for evidence. The intersection of 27th and Cornhusker was closed for several hours overnight while the investigation took place. Lincoln Police officers are working to notify the family of the man killed. Our condolences are with them

and those who knew him. LPD is asking those with additional information, including video evidence, to call our non-emergency

number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.