Lincoln Police Investigating Fatal Crash S. 16 & ‘E’ Street

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 10) The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that resulted in the death of an unborn child. On Friday, May 10 at 2:34 p.m. emergency personnel were dispatched to the intersection of South 16 & ‘E’ Street on the report of a two-vehicle crash involving a

2017 Kia Optima and a 2021 Chevy Malibu. The Kia Optima had been southbound on 16 Street when it collided with the Chevy Malibu that was traveling westbound on ‘E’

Street through the intersection.

Medical personnel rendered aid to a pregnant female passenger in the Kia Optima who was transported to a local hospital. Emergency procedures continued at the

hospital however the infant was pronounced deceased shortly after an emergency delivery.

The identities of those involved are not being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can call our non-emergency

number at 402-441-6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.