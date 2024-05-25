Lincoln Police Investigate Fatal Overnight Shooting

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 24)–The Lincoln Police Department (LPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning at The Office, 640 W. Prospector Court, in southwest Lincoln. In a media release to KFOR News, LPD Public Information Manager Erika Thomas said just before 2:00 am, LPD and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were sent to the establishment on a report of a shooting with two male victims. Both men sustained multiple gunshots and were taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries. The victims, ages 39 and 40, are both of Lincoln.

The preliminary investigation determined the shooting occurred after a verbal altercation outside the club. LPD believes this is an isolated incident without an ongoing public safety concern. Crime Scene investigators will be at the scene processing evidence as the investigation continues. Anyone with information or video of the incident can

call our non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.