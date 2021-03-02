Lincoln Police Conducting Death Investigation
Lincoln, NE (March 1, 2021) The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the death of an approximately 30-year-old man at a home in the 4200 block of North 20th Street. The circumstances surrounding his death are suspicious in nature, according to Police, and the investigation is ongoing.
Monday morning at 11:09 a.m. Lincoln Police officers responded to the home to check security after a door was noticed to have been left open. When they arrived, the officers found the man inside, deceased.
As of Monday night’s report, Police were trying to notify the next of kin of the deceased. Officers and investigators were also processing the scene and collecting evidence. The Department statement said there is no known threat to the public.
Anyone with relevant information is urged to call 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.
Andy Hoffman Passes Away From Cancer