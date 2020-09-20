Lincoln Police Bike For Herrera Fund
Lincoln, NE (September 20, 2020) A group of Lincoln Police officers completed a bike ride from Lancaster Event Center to Norfolk, just over 120 miles Sunday morning in an effort to honor fallen officers including Officer Mario Herrera. They are encouraging the public to donate at the following go fund me page to show their own support:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/investigator-mario-herrera?utm_source=facebook
On Wednesday, August 26, LPD Investigator Mario Herrera was shot while attempting to arrest a subject with a warrant, as part of his duty as an investigator for the Lincoln Police Department. He died 12 days later.
