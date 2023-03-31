Lincoln Police Arrest Three People Following Friday Morning Disturbance

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 31)–Three people were arrested following a disturbance at a north Lincoln apartment complex early Friday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 6000 block of Meridian Drive, where someone reported another person was being jumped by four men with guns. Arriving officers talked to a witness, who said they saw two men fighting and run off after police showed up. No weapons were seen.

Police say 21-year-old Jalen Curry was arrested after a short foot pursuit, while 19-year-olds Michael Ault and Journee Martin were found hiding in a vehicle a short distance away and arrested. All three were arrested for disturbing the peace and obstructing an officer.

Police say no weapons were found.