Lincoln Physician Runs For School Board

Bob Rauner, long-time advocate for healthier lifestyles for children, announced today that he is running for the Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education in District 6. Rauner, a Lincoln physician, has specialized in finding ways to help Lincoln’s children live healthier lives.

Rauner has worked with Lincoln Public Schools for more than ten years. Most recently he co-chaired the High School Task Force, helping acquire citizen input toward priorities for Lincoln’s next high school. He also served on citizen committees for hiring the LPS superintendent and the Director of the community learning centers.

Additionally, the work Rauner has done with LPS over the last ten years focusing on ways to improve student health and fitness has received national recognition. Rauner observed, “We now have scientific evidence that improved student health and fitness is directly linked to improved student performance in school.” The results of these studies have been published in the Journal of Pediatrics and highlighted by the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation.

Former State Senator Kathy Campbell has observed, “Bob Rauner is a strong advocate for Lincoln Public Schools and excellence in education. His service on numerous LPS advisory committees as well as his abilities to analyze, problem solve, and plan would serve us well on the school board. Bob is an exceptional leader who is committed to prepare our students for

their future. “

Former LPS teacher and current State Board of Education member, Patsy Koch Johns said of Rauner, “For years Bob Rauner has devoted his time and talents to the students of Lincoln Public Schools. He has made a consistent effort to improve the academic success of students through creating programs that support physical health in our schools. Dr. Rauner has also served LPS committees that are looking to future improvements in the development of the LPS system. When he is elected, he has the tenacity, the desire, and the background in LPS leadership to work as a successful board member.”

Rauner observed, “After co-chairing the high school task force I have been impressed with how well our school board has worked to keep property taxes as low as possible while maintaining a quality education for our students, as well as how thoughtful and forward-thinking our past school boards have been in providing the freedom of school choice that exists in our district.”

Other issues Rauner says he will focus on include lowering property taxes, continued changes to improve the health of LPS students, and expanding access to more opportunities for project based learning.

Bob Rauner is married to Lisa Rauner who is a family physician. He and Lisa have three daughters who attended Eastridge Elementary School, Lefler Middle School and Southeast High School. In his professional life, Rauner splits his time between working as Chief Medical Officer of OneHealth Nebraska, a network of independent physician clinics, and President of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, a community non-profit that works to improve the health of Lincoln. He is a member of Downtown Lincoln Rotary Club, serves on its board of directors, and manages the Rotary District 5650 Youth Exchange Program. He is a member of First Lutheran Church and has served on the church council, stewardship committee and education committee.