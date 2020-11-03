Lincoln Passes Ten Thousand Covid Cases
Lincoln, NE (November 3, 2020) Lincoln and Lancaster County registered 144 new cases of Covid-19 today, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 10,061 since the pandemic began. Today’s new cases pushed the 15 day average to 116 new cases per day. The number of deaths in Lincoln remains at 45.
Nebraska’s largest hospitals started limiting elective surgeries and looked to bring in nurses from other states to cope with the surge.
CHI Health also announced it will implement additional visitation restrictions at its 14 hospitals, starting Wednesday.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is reaching record highs in several states. While daily infections are rising in all but three states, the surge is most pronounced the Midwest and Southwest. Missouri, Oklahoma, Iowa, Indiana Nebraska, North Dakota, Colorado and New Mexico reported their highest hospitalizations of the pandemic this week.