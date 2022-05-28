Lincoln Parks And Recreation Releases Summer Program Guide
(KFOR Lincoln May 28, 2022) The Parks and Recreation Department today announced the release of its summer program guide, which provides information about youth and family activities in Lincoln. Programs featured in the guide include free community events, pools, golf courses, yoga, volunteer opportunities and much more.
The guide will be included in the Sunday, May 29 edition of the Lincoln Journal Star, and a downloadable version is available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov. Copies are also available for free at the following locations starting June 1:
For a list of the free “Play in the Parks” events, visit lincoln.ne.gov/party. For more information about Parks and Recreation programs, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.