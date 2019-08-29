Lincoln Parks and Recreation Releases Fall/Winter Schedule

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department has released its fall/winter program guide. A downloadable version is available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
You can grab free copies at the following locations:
- Parks and Recreation administration offices, third floor, Woods Park Place, 3131 “O” Street
- Aging Partners locations listed at aging.lincoln.ne.gov
- Lincoln City Libraries listed at lincolnlibraries.org
- Lincoln City Golf Courses listed at lincolncitygolf.org
- Area grocery store newspaper racks in 15 locations
The guide provides information about Parks and Recreation and some Aging Partners programs, including programs at centers, free events, adaptive programming, tree care, and volunteering opportunities. The guide will be available throughout the City beginning in September.
READ MORE: Chamber Recognizes Outstanding Businesses