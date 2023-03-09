Lincoln Parks and Recreation Hiring For Summertime Full and Part-Time Jobs

LINCOLN–(News Release Mar. 9)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Parks and Recreation Director Maggie Stuckey-Ross today encouraged Lincoln residents to apply for hundreds of seasonal full- and part-time jobs at two hiring events in March. To view the positions available, visit lincoln.ne.gov/summerjobs. Seasonal positions will remain posted until filled.

“Our City’s public parks, pools, and recreation experiences are a special part of summertime fun. Joining our Parks and Rec team for the summer is a great way to get meaningful work experience and make life even better in Lincoln,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “With the new, streamlined, one-stop shop format of these two job fairs, we are making it easier than ever before to be a part of this amazing team that creates a fantastic summer for our community.”

Jobs are available for those as young as age 16 at parks, pools, day camps, golf courses and more. Those attending the hiring fairs will be able to talk to Parks staff, complete an application and interview at each location. Attendees do not need to bring a resume. The hiring fair schedule is as follows:

Saturday, March 25, 1 to 4 p.m. – “F” Street Community Center, 1225 “F” St.

Thursday, March 30, 2 to 6 p.m. – Muny Building, 2100 “M” St.

“We’re looking for key players to join our dynamic, fun, and goal-oriented parks and rec team helping to deliver our innovative summer programming like our popular Summer Day Camps and Nature Camps, swim lessons, and free public events like Party and Play in the Parks,” Stuckey-Ross said. “A job in parks and recreation can help you build your resume and your skills by gaining experience in leadership, decision-making, and communication.”

The city is looking for about 250 lifeguards for the 2023 pool season. Recreation centers are hiring immediately for part-time recreation leaders and assistants, parks laborers, and concessions for team sporting events. Summer full- and part-time positions include:

Public pools

Head lifeguards and lifeguards

Swim lesson staff

Youth competitive swim/dive league staff

Cashier/concession workers at pools and team sports

Recreation programs

Recreation leaders, assistants, and instructors

Van drivers

Adaptive recreation staff

Special Olympics coaches

Outdoor educators

Parks, trails, golf courses, and prairies

Laborers in parks, ballfields, golf courses, and public gardens

Land management and natural resources

Forestry

“Our work helps advance environmental conservation efforts, social equity, and health and wellness. If you have a passion for being outdoors, helping people, and bettering our community, then we might have the perfect fit,” Stuckey-Ross said.

Turner Goa, Air Park Recreation Center Office Assistant, said his experience working at city seasonal jobs as a teenager paved the way to his current full-time position at Parks and Recreation.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with the department in all of the various positions I’ve held. It was super fun to grow my customer service skills and work with a wide variety of program participants of all ages and abilities and staff that enjoy doing their jobs,” Goa said.

Once an account is created, those interested in seasonal and permanent positions with the City and Lancaster County are encouraged to sign up for the “e-notification” service, which allows participants to receive emails when jobs are available that match pre-selected categories. Individuals can sign up at jobs.lincoln.ne.gov and select “E-Notification” from the menu bar.

Computers and application assistance are available Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and after hours by appointment at the Human Resources Department, room 4401, fourth floor of the Hall of Justice, 575 S. 10th St. For more information about City and County employment, call the Human Resources Department at 402-441-7597 or email [email protected].