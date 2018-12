Before Columbine in 1999, during Active Shooter events, paramedics were kept several blocks away until the first wave of law enforcement could secure the scene. Not any more. Lincoln paramedics are training with Lincoln Police to be able to go into a “warm zone” sooner to help victims get to hospitals sooner. Go to the KFOR podcast link to hear the conversation with Police Capt. Ryan Dale and Fire Capt. Rick Schneider.