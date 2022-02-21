Lincoln On Southern Fringe Of Expected Snowfall
Lincoln, NE (February 21, 2022) Lincoln residents can expect bone chilling cold Tuesday and Wednesday, but significant snow is not expected.
The National Weather Service late Monday predicted that the heaviest snow would fall at or above the South Dakota border. 1″ to 3″ of snow can be expected north of a line from O’Neill, Nebraska to Sioux City, Iowa. Lesser amounts can be expected between that line and Interstate 80. The Lincoln area may have a trace of snow, but accumulations are not expected.
The Weather Service says there may be instances of icing on Interstate 80 Monday night and Tuesday morning as precipitation freezes on the road surface. If the Lincoln area receives any precipitation, it will be most likely to fall between Midnight Monday and 6 AM Tuesday.
Winds gusting to 35 miles per hour will produce bitter cold wind chills Tuesday morning. Lincoln will feel like it’s -10 degrees at sunup Tuesday. Areas of Central and Northwestern Nebraska will have wind chill factors of -25 to -30 degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.