Lincoln North Star and Hastings Play in First HS Football Game of the Season
With concerns about if games would even be played, high school football is officially underway in Nebraska, reports our media partner 10/11 News. But this season isn’t coming without changes.
From the tunnel run to the band and the dance team, this high school football game between Lincoln North Star and Hastings looks like a regular game, but it’s not.
All spectators must check in before the game. Face masks are required, caution tape floods the stands and hand sanitizer stands greet people on the concourse level.
“It’s not ideal or normal. We are just trying to keep people safe and give kids the opportunity,”said Kathi Wieskamp, Director of Athletics for LPS. “Our first priority is giving kids those opportunities and doing so safely.”
Wieskamp said they’ve been preparing for months.
Other changes include limiting fans to immediate family members, which includes people from the same households and grandparents. At Seacrest field, they’re allowing about 50% capacity, which is around 4000 people.