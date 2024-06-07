Lincoln Mother Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teenage Son

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 7)–A Lincoln mother apparently had repeatedly sexually assaulted her son and is now in jail facing charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, incest and child abuse.

According to court records, police were called to a south Lincoln home on May 31 to do a welfare check. The teen’s father said the woman didn’t have any money for food and could be at risk of losing her home. An arrest affidavit says the teen told investigators his mother had been sexually assaulting him in recent months. The mother was interviewed on Monday and arrested at a Lincoln convenience store on Tuesday.

She was arraigned on Thursday and bond has been set at $75,000. Her next court date is July 11.