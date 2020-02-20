Lincoln Middle School Student In Custody, Following Assault On Six Students and Staff
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 20)— Lincoln Police on Tuesday morning had to detain a 14-year-old student right before classes started, after he allegedly assaulted two students and four staff members.
It happened at Mickle Middle School, 2500 North 67th Street, where officers were called about the male assaulting people. Officers showed up and were able to contain him, according to investigators. One staff member had to be taken to the hospital and was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
The teen was taken to the Youth Services Assessment Center for terroristic threats, second-degree assault, four counts of third-degree assault, vandalism and disturbing the peace, according to LPD. The teen reportedly kicked out a window.