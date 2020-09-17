Lincoln Mayor Reacts To Big 10 Decision To Play Football
(KFOR NEWS September 17, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today issued the following statement:
“The City is happy for the team, the fans, and our business community that the Huskers will play football this fall.
Our Health Department has worked closely with the UNL Athletics Department over the past few months knowing this was a possibility. We will continue that coordination, as well as our educational efforts, to ensure that our businesses and the public can enjoy game day in the safest way possible.
For the season to be successful, we need teamwork. Everyone must work together to prevent the spread of the virus and to protect the players and their families, the Lincoln community, and our Husker nation.”
