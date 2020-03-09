Lincoln Mayor Holds Coronavrius Hearing
LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar. 9)-With the first case of coronavirus confirmed in Nebraska on Friday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird assured citizens in a hearing Monday morning that prep-work with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will enable local hospitals and health care facilities, schools, early childhood facilities and business communities to be prepared.
The 36-year old Omaha woman with underlying health conditions was diagnosed with COVID-19 Friday and is being treated at UNMC. She attended a Special Olympics event February 29 at the Fremont Family YMCA. About 500 people participated in the event, including some from Lincoln.
State and local health officials are asking the basketball players, coaches and team staff from Lincoln and Lancaster County who participated in that event to self-quarantine and monitor themselves until Saturday, March 14th.
With Lincoln Public Schools on Spring Break right now, Superintendent Steve Joel said no decision about class cancellations has been made. He added that administrators are getting ready to make the best decision they can when the time comes. Fremont and Plattsmouth have cancelled school for the week.
City and County health officials are working with the state and other local health departments to investigate potential exposure of local residents. Health Director Pat Lopez said nearly 150 health care professionals representing 60 health care facilities were recently hosted at the Health Department’s training center.
READ MORE: New Hearing From Gov. Ricketts On Coronavirus In Nebraska