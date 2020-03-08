Lincoln Mayor Baird Addresses Coronavirus Concerns
With the first case of coronavirus confirmed in Nebraska, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) is working with the state and other local health departments to investigate the potential exposure of local residents. Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird address the public on Saturday in a community briefing about concerns for the coronavirus.
“My office continues to work with our Health Department and our Lincoln health care network to share the latest and most accurate information with the public,” Baird said. “The collaborative work of our public health partners leading up to this point has enabled our local hospitals and health care facilities, our schools, our early childhood facilities, our business community, and our residents to be prepared.”
A 36-year old Omaha woman with underlying health conditions was diagnosed with the virus Saturday and is now being treated at UNMC. She had attended a Special Olympics event from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. February 29 at the Fremont Family YMCA, 810 N. Lincoln Avenue. About 500 people participated in the event, including some from Lincoln.
“We all play a role in minimizing the impact of COVID-19,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “It’s extremely important that those with symptoms take action to protect their families, friends and co-workers. If you are sick, stay home and limit contact with others as much as possible. Employers should encourage employees to stay home if they are sick.”
Mayor Baird and health officials urge families to take common sense steps to help prevent the spread of the virus and to consider now how they could prepare for the potential closure of schools and childcare centers at some point in the future.
