Lincoln Man’s Trial Underway Over His Stepfather’s Death

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 5)–A trial is now underway for a Lincoln man accused of stabbing and killing his stepfather.

Opening statements were made Tuesday in Lancaster County District Court in the first-degree murder case against Joseph Kruger, who is suspected of stabbing his stepfather, Mark Kruger, at a family gathering near 61st and Baldwin back on May 7, 2023. A fist-fight happened before the stabbing. Mark Kruger died while on the way to the hospital.

Prosecutors on Tuesday outlined what led up to the stabbing, indicating that Mark Kruger threw the first punch, but was provoked by Joseph Kruger. After the fight was broken up, the stabbing took place. Defense attorneys say Joseph Kruger stabbed Mark Kruger in self-defense, when Mark wouldn’t back down, plus Joseph Kruger tried to help administer CPR.