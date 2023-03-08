Lincoln Man Wanted On Active Warrant Accused of Trying to Steal Money From Bar’s Cash Register

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 8)–A man apparently tried to steal cash from the register at Risky’s Sports Bar near 48th and Leighton on Tuesday night and patrons kept him until Lincoln Police showed up.

According to Sgt. Chris Vollmer, the man gave officers a fake name, knowing he had an active arrest warrant, but investigators found out 32-year-old Delmar Dormer’s name and handcuffed him.

Sgt. Vollmer says Dormer briefly tried to get away but was stopped. Dormer suffered an eye injury as he was being captured. He was checked out at a Lincoln hospital and then taken to jail.

Dormer is accused of theft by unlawful taking and attempted escape, while also being arrested on the active warrant.