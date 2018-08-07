Lincoln Man Tased While Fleeing Robbery

Just before 4 a.m. Lincoln Police officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Kwik Shop near 27th and W streets. The clerk reported a man had entered the store with a bandanna covering his face, walked around the counter and grabbed alcohol and cigarettes valued at over $760.

The man instructed the clerk to “be cool” and held his hand under his clothing like he had a weapon.

Officers located 50-year-old Clavin Groce on a nearby porch and he matched the description provided by the clerk. Groce fled from officers, was tased, and was eventually taken into custody. The stolen items were recovered from Groce’s bag. Groce was arrested for robbery and failure to comply.

