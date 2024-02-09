Lincoln Man Suspected of Stealing Money From Employer

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–A 56-year-old Lincoln man is accused of theft, after he allegedly stole $850,000 from American Heritage Life and Allstate Benefits, in which he worked for as a claims examiner.

According to an arrest affidavit, Jeffrey Smith apparently made fraudulent claims and reviewed them for the company while working from home, plus he had an accident policy with the company. An audit last year found that claims on the policy totaled more than $930,000 and over $885,000 was paid out to Smith’s accounts. Investigators found no supporting documents for alleged medical services Smith claimed.

State investigators interviewed Smith in December, who said he had a friend kidnapped in Brazil last July and someone demanded $750,000 for his friend to be released. A Lancaster County judge Thursday set Smith’s bond at 10% of $1-million.

Smith is due back in court March 13.